Board Room Bistro

DaVinci’s is located in the historic Bates Mill Complex at 150 Mill St. in Lewiston, Maine. Our menu features house-made Garlic Knots, Fresh Soups, Brick Oven Specialty Pizzas, and a wide array of Italian Specialties. We offer extensive lists of craft beers and wine, as well as full bar service and a gluten conscious menu.

Our dining experience is casual so you can feel comfortable eating your favorites. Inside DaVinci’s you’ll experience the Mill’s original brickwork and wooden beams, as well as a collection of Vespa scooters and antique bicycles.

