Go
Toast

Board Room Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

1 Pionite Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

73056 Big AZ Breakfast Stacker
3 Eggs Only$1.79
73453 CBFB Cheese & Pepperoni
Eggs & Breakfast Meat Combo$4.39
710585 CBFB Egg Salad Triple Play on White
Wings$4.95
Small Garden Salad$3.99
73805 Apple
Large Garden Salad$5.99
710584 CBFB Chicken Salad Triple Play on White
See full menu

Location

1 Pionite Road

Auburn ME

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Holy Donut

No reviews yet

Maine Potato Donuts

Mac's Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DaVincis Eatery

No reviews yet

DaVinci’s is located in the historic Bates Mill Complex at 150 Mill St. in Lewiston, Maine. Our menu features house-made Garlic Knots, Fresh Soups, Brick Oven Specialty Pizzas, and a wide array of Italian Specialties. We offer extensive lists of craft beers and wine, as well as full bar service and a gluten conscious menu.
Our dining experience is casual so you can feel comfortable eating your favorites. Inside DaVinci’s you’ll experience the Mill’s original brickwork and wooden beams, as well as a collection of Vespa scooters and antique bicycles.

Fish Bones Grill

No reviews yet

Lewiston Born and Fed ! Enjoy canal-side dining on our patio or inside a historic mill.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston