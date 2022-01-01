Go
Toast

The Boardwalk

From Sundaes to Saturdays, we've got you covered!

2306 S Bay Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Milkshake$7.25
Vanilla and Chocolate Twist$3.85
Soft Vanila$3.85
Two Scoop$4.95
Three Scoop$5.95
One Scoop$3.85
Ex-Lge Cup$6.95
Soft Chocolate$3.85
Cookie Monster$8.95
Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Oreos, Caramel, Kit Kats
Create Your Own$5.95
Your choice of ice cream, a topping, whipped cream and a cherry.
See full menu

Location

2306 S Bay Ave

Beach Haven NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Engleside Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The WooHoo

No reviews yet

The Jersey Shore's favorite ice cream & family grub!

The Gables

No reviews yet

Provisions Curbside Catering
The excellence you expect from The Gables packaged for you and delivered safely to your car.

The Black Whale Bar & Fish House

No reviews yet

We are Beach Haven’s neighborhood bar, open for family lunch and dinner right through late night high balls of fine whiskey. Just don’t jump overboard.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston