The Boardwalk
From Sundaes to Saturdays, we've got you covered!
2306 S Bay Ave
Popular Items
Location
2306 S Bay Ave
Beach Haven NJ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Engleside Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The WooHoo
The Jersey Shore's favorite ice cream & family grub!
The Gables
Provisions Curbside Catering
The excellence you expect from The Gables packaged for you and delivered safely to your car.
The Black Whale Bar & Fish House
We are Beach Haven’s neighborhood bar, open for family lunch and dinner right through late night high balls of fine whiskey. Just don’t jump overboard.