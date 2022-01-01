Go
The Boat House Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

490 Horsepower Cove

Popular Items

Firebowl Cove - Buffalo Wrap$12.95
Boneless wings tossed in buffalo sauce with shredded cheddar and lettuce with hot ranch sauce wrapped in a grilled tortilla.
Chicken Salad$12.95
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled or crispy chicken, bacon bits, shredded cheddar cheese, craisins and cherry tomatoes.
Finger Cove - Fingers & Fries$13.95
Breaded chicken deep fried to a golden brown served with fries.
Basket Of Onion Rings$8.95
Black Canyon - Catfish Sandwich$14.95
Deep fried catfish fillet on a hoagie roll topped with tartar sauce.
Shelter Cove - Club Wrap$12.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, shredded cheddar, with lettuce and ranch in a grilled tortilla.
Little Sandy Burger$12.95
Mouthwatering charbroiled ground beef burger topped with your choice of cheese lettuce, onions and pickles!
Mini Corn Dog$8.00
Wings$15.95
Pound of wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
Breakfast Burrito$7.25
Sausage, ham, cheddar cheese, potatoes, and scrambled eggs rolled in a tortilla served with salsa and sour cream.
Location

490 Horsepower Cove

Boulder City NV

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
