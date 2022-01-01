Go
The Boathouse

Stunning river views pair perfectly with a menu of fresh seafood and elevated classics.

701 West Randolph Street

Popular Items

Crab & Artichoke Dip$14.00
served with toasted baguette
8oz Filet *$36.00
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, bordelaise sauce (gf)
Boathouse Wedge Salad$11.00
iceberg wedge, gorgonzola blue cheese, buttermilk ranch, applewood smoked bacon, parmesan crostini, heirloom tomatoes $11
Broiled Seafood Combination$44.00
crab cake, jumbo shrimp, scallops, yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, house-made cocktail sauce
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
crispy brussels sprouts, applewood smoked bacon, calabrian chili, balsamic glaze
Chicken Fingers$9.00
Served with choice of side
Fried Shrimp Dinner$24.00
1/2 lb of shrimp, country slaw, french fries, house-made cocktail sauce, lemon
Popcorn Shrimp$9.00
Served with choice of side
Classic Caesar*$9.00
hearts of romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese, white anchovies, house-made caesar dressing
Boathouse Crab Cakes$38.00
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, whole grain mustard remoulade
Location

701 West Randolph Street

Hopewell VA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Waves Sandwich Company

Downtown Hopewell's newest lunch spot!

Roja Taco Joint

Tacos and Tequila. Amazing nachos. Everything here is homemade. We have a large patio area with heated cabana seating and a back dining room for indoor dining.
COVID-19 update: we are only open five days a week, Tues-Sat. We now offer Door Dash delivery.
Roja Taco Joint is a taco restaurant and bar located in downtown Hopewell. With a simple menu, homemade tortillas and salsas, and a friendly atmosphere, this little diner-turned-taco-joint will be your new favorite place to meet up. Roja has a variety of tacos and a full bar. In addition to handmade tortillas and salsas, they also make their drink mixes in-house. This historic Valentine Diner also has a lighted and expanded patio area with outdoor activities and games.

Hopewell Moose Lodge

We are a not for profit fraternal organization. Our members and qualified guests enjoy full service dinner options every Wednesday and Friday, from 5-8. Our chefs, bartenders and waitstaff strive to provide a quality restaurant dinner service without the high price.

Holy Mackerel - VA

Come in and enjoy!

