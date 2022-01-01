The Boathouse
Richmond's marquee waterfront dining destination, serving fresh seafood and elevated classics, paired with an extensive wine, beer, and cocktail program.
4708 East Old Main Street
Popular Items
Location
Richmond VA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
