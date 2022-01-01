Go
The Boathouse

Richmond's marquee waterfront dining destination, serving fresh seafood and elevated classics, paired with an extensive wine, beer, and cocktail program.

4708 East Old Main Street

Popular Items

Broiled Seafood Combination$44.00
crab cake, jumbo shrimp, scallops, yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, house-made cocktail sauce
Simply Prepared
Lightly seasoned and cooked to perfection. Served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus (gf)
Crispy "HOT" Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast, country slaw, gorgonzola cheese, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips, buttermilk ranch dressing
Classic Zookie$9.00
chocolate chip cookie cooked rare, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce
New England Clam Chowder$7.50
garnished with smoked bacon & chives
Dynamite Shrimp Tacos$16.50
crispy fried shrimp, flour tortillas, pineapple salsa, avocado, dynamite sauce
Boathouse Burger$16.00
7 Hills beef, smoked bacon, cheddar, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips
Crispy Calamari$15.00
lightly breaded, spicy aioli, diablo sauce
Boathouse Crab Cakes$36.00
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, whole grain mustard remoulade
Fried Shrimp Dinner$24.00
1/2 lb of shrimp, country slaw, french fries, house-made cocktail sauce, lemon
Location

Richmond VA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

