The Boathouse

Take a break from shopping and enjoy our menu of fresh seafood and elevated classics.

11800 West Broad Street

Popular Items

Beer Battered Fish & Chips$28.00
fresh Icelandic cod, french fries, country slaw, tartar sauce
Chicken Fingers$9.00
Served with choice of side
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips
Corn & Jalapeno Hush Puppies$9.00
honey sriracha butter
Boathouse Burger$16.00
7 Hills beef, smoked bacon, cheddar, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, house-made pickles, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips
Boathouse Wedge Salad$11.00
iceberg wedge, gorgonzola blue cheese, buttermilk ranch, applewood smoked bacon, parmesan crostini, heirloom tomatoes $11
Broiled Seafood Combination$44.00
crab cake, jumbo shrimp, scallops, yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, house-made cocktail sauce
Boathouse Crab Cakes$36.00
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, whole grain mustard remoulade
Fried Shrimp Dinner$24.00
1/2 lb of shrimp, country slaw, french fries, house-made cocktail sauce, lemon
Dynamite Shrimp Tacos$16.50
crispy fried shrimp, flour tortillas, pineapple salsa, avocado, dynamite sauce
Location

11800 West Broad Street

Richmond VA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
