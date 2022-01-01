The Boathouse
With unrivaled waterfront views, The Boathouse at Sunday Park is a hidden gem featuring fresh seafood, craft cocktails, and warm hospitality.
4602 Millridge Parkway
Popular Items
Location
4602 Millridge Parkway
Midlothian VA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sergio's Pizzeria
Legalize Marinara.
River City Wood Fire
Made from scratch, sourdough, wood fired 10" personal pizza, wings and more. We are a Food Truck and our location is constantly changing.
The Desserterie
Come in and enjoy!
Charred
Welcome to Charred Swift Creek! We hope you enjoy