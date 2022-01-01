Go
The Boathouse

With unrivaled waterfront views, The Boathouse at Sunday Park is a hidden gem featuring fresh seafood, craft cocktails, and warm hospitality.

4602 Millridge Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crab & Artichoke Dip$14.00
served with toasted baguette
SSPM Pizza$14.00
marinara sauce, Italian sausage, salami, pepperoni, cremini mushrooms, mozzarella
Salmon with Risotto$26.00
pan roasted salmon, butternut squash risotto, ricotta, sage, brussels sprouts
Margherita Pizza$12.00
marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, parmesan
8oz Filet *$36.00
Yukon gold mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, bordelaise sauce (gf)
Chicken Fingers$9.00
Served with choice of side
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$28.00
fresh Icelandic cod, french fries, country slaw, tartar sauce
Popcorn Shrimp$9.00
Served with choice of side
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, buttered brioche bun, old bay chips
Nice Little Tossed Salad$7.50
mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette (gf)
Location

4602 Millridge Parkway

Midlothian VA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
