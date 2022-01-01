Go
The Boathouse on the Bay

The Boathouse on the Bay is a unique Long Beach restaurant offering waterfront dining at its finest! Owned and operated by residents of Long Beach, the atmosphere is warm and inviting and it's where people meet people. Style, class & romance intrigue your senses at our Long Beach steak and seafood restaurant with service and cuisine that is second to none

190 Marina Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crunchy Roll$15.00
Shrimp Tempura, Krab & Avocado topped with Crunchy Tempura
California Roll$14.00
Krab, Cucumber, Avocado & Sesame Seeds
Calamari$19.00
Marinara & Chipotle Aioli
Hot Mama Roll$17.00
Spicy Tuna, Jalapeño, Cucumber & Yamagobo topped with Salmon, Avocado, Spicy Mayo & Green Onions
Sourdough Bread$4.00
Kobe Burger$22.00
Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion & Garlic Herb Aioli on a Potato Bun
with choice of Cheese: Brie, Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack or Blue
Additions 1.50 each: Bacon, Sautéed Onions, Mushrooms or Avocado
Salmon Quinoa$29.00
Grilled Salmon, Baby Spinach, Edamame,
Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Ponzu Dressing
Fish n' Chips$23.00
Tartar Sauce, Napa Slaw & French Fries
Chowder - Bowl$13.00
Seabass$45.00
Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Mixed Vegetable Succotash & Crab Tomato Broth garnished with an Alaskan Crab Leg Segment
Location

190 Marina Dr

Long Beach CA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

