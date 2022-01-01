The Boathouse on the Bay
The Boathouse on the Bay is a unique Long Beach restaurant offering waterfront dining at its finest! Owned and operated by residents of Long Beach, the atmosphere is warm and inviting and it's where people meet people. Style, class & romance intrigue your senses at our Long Beach steak and seafood restaurant with service and cuisine that is second to none
190 Marina Dr
Popular Items
Location
190 Marina Dr
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Glory Days Beachside Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Seal Beach Yacht Club
Come on in and enjoy!
Yucatan Grill
A taste of Mexico and the Caribbean!
Great Food. Great Memories.
Marina Wine
Come in and enjoy!