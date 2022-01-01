Go
The Boathouse

Water view dining located along the CT River featuring Authentic Seafood and New American Cuisine. Outdoor patio facing the river. Brunch every Saturday & Sunday!

1 Alvord Street

Short Rib Shepherd's Pie$22.00
Garlic mashed potatoes, pearl onions, carrots, peas
Boathouse Cheeseburger$12.00
7oz., american cheese - add your toppings
Corned Beef Reuben$13.00
Shredded Corned Beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island on toasted marble rye
Black Bean Burger$13.00
Vegan Friendly Burger - add your toppings
Tenders$12.00
Choice of sauce
Slamming Salmon$14.00
Pan seared blackened salmon, avocado, red onion, cilantro lime aioli and lettuce on toasted sourdough
Grilled Steak Tips$23.00
Italian garlic marinated steak, garlic mashed potatoes, chef's seasonal vegetable
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered North Atlantic Cod, coleslaw, tartar
Bowl Clam Chowder$7.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce and tomato on toasted sourdough
1 Alvord Street

South Hadley MA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
