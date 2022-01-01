Go
Toast

The BOB Banquet

Come in and enjoy!

20 Monroe Ave. NW

No reviews yet

Location

20 Monroe Ave. NW

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slows Bar B Q - Grand Rapids

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beacon - Grand Rapids

No reviews yet

We specialize in bringing Coastal Fare to Grand Rapids! Come in and try our amazing dishes.

Loretta's Deep Dish

No reviews yet

Deep Dish Pizzas, thin crust Tavern style pizzas. Most ingredients are made from scratch. Sauce and crust made in house, cheese from Grande Farms (Wisconsin).

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston