Go
Toast

The Bogey Inn

WELCOME TO THE BOGEY
Upscale Sports Bar featuring unique American Cuisine Live Music Friday and Saturday Nights and Outdoor Patio when in season.

GRILL

6013 Glick Rd • $$

Avg 3.8 (543 reviews)

Popular Items

Wedge Salad$8.00
Iceberg Lettuce
Tomato
Bacon
Green Onion
Blue Cheese
Bogey Brussels$10.00
Brussels Sprouts
Bacon
Onions
Apple Cider Reduction
Blue Cheese
Bogey Original$14.00
Fresh 8 oz burger
American Cheese
Lettuce
Onion
Tomato
Garlic Mayo
Brioche Bun
12 Fried Wings$14.00
Pretzels$9.00
3 Soft Pretzels
Cheese Sauce
Southwest Chicken Salad$11.00
Chopped Romain
Black Bean Salsa
Cheddar Cheese
Mozzarella Cheese
S.W Dressing
Tortilla Strips
Chicken Fingers$11.00
Fries
5 Chicken Tenderloins
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated/Fried Chicken Breast
Buffalo Sauce
Blue Cheese Crumbs
Ranch
Lettuce
Toasted Bun
BYO Burger$14.00
Irish Burger$15.00
Fresh 8 oz Beef patty
Bacon Onion Jam
White Cheddar
Lettuce
Tomato
Signature Sauce
Bogey Signature Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6013 Glick Rd

Powell OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Iacono's Pizza & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Dining Room Now Open.
Mon-Thurs 11am-11pm
Fri & Sat 11am-12am
Sun 12-10pm

Yabo's

No reviews yet

A Great Place to Eat, Drink & Gather!

Condado Tacos

No reviews yet

CONDADO CARRYOUT - POWELL, OH

Slick Whiskers Depot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston