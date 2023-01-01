Go
A map showing the location of The Bohlin - The BohlinView gallery

The Bohlin - The Bohlin

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

20 Commercial Wharf

Newport, RI 02840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

20 Commercial Wharf, Newport RI 02840

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Lobster Bar - The Lobster Bar
orange star4.0 • 2,739
30 Bowens Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Clarke Cooke House - 24 Bannisters wharf
orange starNo Reviews
24 Bannisters wharf Middletown, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Surf Club
orange star4.4 • 479
337 Thames Street Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Diego's Newport -
orange starNo Reviews
11 Bowens Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Bar and Board -
orange star4.4 • 976
282 Thames st Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Midtown Oyster Bar
orange star4.4 • 2,945
345 Thames St Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newport

Midtown Oyster Bar
orange star4.4 • 2,945
345 Thames St Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
The Lobster Bar - The Lobster Bar
orange star4.0 • 2,739
30 Bowens Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Corner Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,386
110 Broadway Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Newport Lobster Shack
orange star4.5 • 1,383
150 Long Wharf Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Caleb & Broad
orange star4.7 • 1,256
162 Broadway Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext
Pour Judgement Bar and Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,128
32 Broadway Newport, RI 02840
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Newport

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Narragansett

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Bohlin - The Bohlin

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston