Go
Banner picView gallery

The Boland House - 1098 Main Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1098 Main Street

Little Mountain, SC 29075

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1098 Main Street, Little Mountain SC 29075

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bart's Crazy Good Coffee Shop of Chapin SC
orange starNo Reviews
230 Columbia Avenue Chapin, SC 29036
View restaurantnext
Liberty Taproom & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1602 Marina Rd Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
Social Grill - 1002 A J Amick Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1002 A J Amick Rd Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
Cocobowlz Irmo - 1100 Dutch Fork Road Suite F
orange starNo Reviews
1100 Dutch Fork Road Suite F Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
Highway 378 Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3007 US-378 Gilbert, SC 29054
View restaurantnext
Big Tuna Kitchen & Kraft
orange starNo Reviews
1345 Old Chapin Rd Lexington, SC 29072
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Little Mountain

Lexington

Avg 4.7 (33 restaurants)

West Columbia

No reviews yet

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Aiken

Avg 5 (15 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Boland House - 1098 Main Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston