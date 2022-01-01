The Bonney Read

Go
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

525 Cookman Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1079 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Tots$12.00
Bisque$12.00
Lobster 1.5 lb$55.00
1 1/2 lb whole lobster, drawn butter, steamed corn, and potatoes
Fried Shrimp$24.00
Burger$20.00
Angus, New York cheddar, lettuce, sundried-tomato & onion jam, thousand island, fries
Fish & Chips$23.00
ale-battered haddock, fries, tartar sauce, lemon
Caesar Salad$16.00
Buttered Broccoli$5.00
New England$11.00
light and creamy, bacon
Chicken Sammy$18.00
breaded thigh, bread and butter pickles, lettuce, jalapeno aioli, brioche bun
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

525 Cookman Ave

Asbury Park NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

