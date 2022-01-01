Go
Toast

The Bonnie

Creative cocktails, eclectic atmosphere, friendly service, killer brunch and thoughtfully prepared bar food. Stay awhile.

29-12 23rd Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bonnie Burger$19.00
Pay LaFrieda Dry Aged Blend, Special Sauce, Double American Cheese, Frizzled Onions, Crispy Pork Belly, Pickles, Savory Seed Brioche
See full menu

Location

29-12 23rd Ave

Astoria NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tufino Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Queen's Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Thirsty Koala

No reviews yet

We are an Australian inspired full service restaurant that offers organics, wild caught seafood, pastured meats and poultry and Aussie comfort goodies. Our menu is also chock-o-block full of allergen friendly and gluten free offerings. Find your comfort here.

Olympia Sports Bar & Billiards

No reviews yet

Olympia, “Bring your A game

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston