Go
Toast

The Boozy Breakfast

Come in and enjoy!

5450 E High St

No reviews yet

Location

5450 E High St

Phoenix AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Patio 54 Fusion Kitchen

No reviews yet

New American Cuisine, A place to for the Happiest Hour!

Barrio Queen

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican Cuisine

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cook & Craft- High Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston