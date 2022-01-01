Go
The Borscht Belt Delicatessen

A love letter to Jewish Delicatessen and Appetizing by Celebrity Chef, Nick Liberato, from Netflix's Restaurants on the Edge and Bar Rescue

19 Bridge St • $$

Avg 3.9 (53 reviews)

EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH$7.00
Fried egg and cheese on a choice of: challah roll, rye or wheat, bagel. Add bacon or pork roll $2, or pastrami $4
ESS-A-BAGEL$2.00
ESSA BAGELS FRESH BAKED DAILY
AWARD WINNING POTATO LATKES$6.00
2 POTATO LATKES PER ORDER. SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF HOMEMADE APPLESAUCE OR SOUR CREAM
BIALY$2.00
NOT AN ESSA BAGEL BUT A THING UNTO ITSELF! IT'S ROUND & FLAT, DEPRESSED IN THE CENTER AND BAKED TO PERFECTION
RACHEL$22.00
Pastrami, corned beef or turkey, russian dressing, swiss and cole slaw pressed on Seeded rye
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$10.00
Egg, bacon cheddar, avocado, caramelized onions, micro greens and "Mensch sauce" on a challah roll
REUBEN$22.00
KELLERMANS FAVORITE$16.00
Pastrami, corned beef and turkey with russian dressing and cole slaw on toasted seeded rye
RUGELAGH$1.75
CHOCOLATE & APRICOT
HOT PASTRAMI SANDWICH$22.00
Served on Rye with Deli Mustard
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

19 Bridge St

Stockton NJ

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
