The Boston Sail Loft

A waterfront staple since 1984, the Boston Sail Loft has established itself as a good to spot for classic New England seafood in the city.

80 Atlantic Ave

Popular Items

Boneless Buffalo Tenders$13.95
Boneless fried chicken tenders smothered in tangy, housemade hot sauce and served with celery and a side of blue cheese
Turkey Club$14.25
Freshly cooked and seasoned turkey, thickly sliced, with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise served on your choice of bread. Served with French fries
Fish and Chips$18.95
Mounds of fresh cod fried golden brown, served with French fries and colelsaw
Fried Fish Sandwich$14.95
A generous portion of deep fried fresh cod topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with French fries and coleslaw
Fried Cajun Chicken Tenders$13.95
A heaping pile of hot and spicy fried chicken tenderloins, served with honey mustard
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.25
A boneless chicken breast fried and smothered in our signature housemade hot sauce and topped with blue cheese dressing. (Also available as a roll up). Served with French fries
Cup Chowder$7.50
Our Famous clam chowder loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers
Lobster Salad Roll$32.95
A heaping portion of lobster meat chilled and lightly dressed with mayonnaise and served on a grilled roll. Served with French Fries and coleslaw
Bowl Clam Chowder$7.95
Our Famous clam chowder loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers
Lg Garden Salad$8.50
Fresh greens, garden vegetables, cheese and bacon make up this light salad
80 Atlantic Ave

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
