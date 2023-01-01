Botanical at 8th & A - 713 Southwest A Street
Open today 9:00 AM - 1:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
Location
713 Southwest A Street, Bentonville AR 72712
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Fire Truck - 405 SW A Street
No Reviews
405 Southwest A Street Bentonville, AR 72712
View restaurant