The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse

A SYMBOL OF PEACE & GLOBAL FRIENDSHIP
The Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse is nestled against the Rocky Mountain Foothills in Boulder Colorado. Sitting alongside Boulder Creek in Central Park, the Teahouse is considered one of Boulder’s most attractive and popular tourist attractions, as well as being a local favorite for great food, tea, and atmosphere.
Completely built by hand without the use of any power tools, the Teahouse was constructed in Dushanbe, Tajikistan as a gift to their sister city, Boulder. It was disassembled, crated up, and sent halfway around the world to be rebuilt in Boulder as a symbol of friendship and cultural exploration. The elaborate and creative teahouse now sits as a reminder to the citizens of Boulder to value cultural diversity, global cooperation, and international friendship.

1770 13th St

Indian Samosas$8.50
fried pastry of spiced potato, onion & peas,
raita, mango chutney
Spicy Indonesian Peanut Noodles$16.00
rice noodles, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts, peppers, spicy peanut sauce
Malaysian Sambal Curry$16.00
fresh chile & coconut curry, pac choi, mushrooms, carrots, onion
Persian Koresht-e Kadu$20.00
Persian spice and rose seared chicken breast, dried plum braised chicken thigh, roasted butternut and caramelized onions, micros pea shoots and candied almond salad
Rainforest Iced Tea$3.50
Spicy Indonesian Peanut Noodles$14.50
rice noodles, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts, peppers, spicy peanut sauce (GF)
Chai$4.00
Indian Vegetable Korma$16.00
cardamom‐almond curry, cream, purple potato, peas, cauliflower, rice, house‐made naan
1770 13th St

Boulder CO

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
