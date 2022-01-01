Go
Toast

The Boulders - Estes Park

Come in and enjoy!

800 MacGregor Ave Suite 243

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Valentine's Weekend February 12th, 13th, and 14th. Dine in only, price per person. Doors open at 5 pm, dinner begins at 6 pm. Cash Bar! SEATING IS LIMITED ALL RESERVATIONS MUST PLACE ORDERS IN ADVANCE. CHOOSE THE DATE AND QUANTITY OF ORDERS.$70.00
6 course Tasting Menu
1st. Burrata salad with Trapanese Pesto, Basil and Crushed Crouton
2nd Sea Scallop with Parsnip Puree and Pancetta Crumble
3rd Gnocchi with Sliced Cremini Mushrooms, Black Truffle Cream and Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
4th Pan Roasted Duck with Rosemary - Parmesan Mousse and Blueberry Compote
5th Filet & Lobster, Butter Poached Cold Water Lobster with Vanilla Bean Hollandaise
6th Bananas Foster with White Pepper Ice Cream and Crumbled Butter Cake
See full menu

Location

800 MacGregor Ave Suite 243

Estes Park CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Homestead

No reviews yet

Dinner for 2 available for pickup at The Homestead between 4 and 6 pm, Thursday thru Sunday.

Inta Juice Estes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Inta Juice offers 'REAL" Fruit Smoothies, Fresh Juiced Veggie Blends, Wheatgrass and Ginger-Lemon Shots, and our yummy Breakfast Bowls.

The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern

No reviews yet

Built in 1937 as a sandwich shop at the entrance of Rocky Mountain National Park, and the addition (which is now our dining room and stage) built in 1943 as a dance hall for the Big Band Era, The Rock Inn continues to be a lively gathering place with local flair. In the winter, our two wood-burning stoves keep the room toasty for folks stopping in for a beer or a bite after playing in The Park. During the summer season we enjoy stunning continental divide views from our outdoor dining patio.
Our menu is an ever evolving blend of hand-crafted, hearty comfort food with a health and planet conscious twist. We aim to fill you up with goodness so you can get back to enjoying the mountains again tomorrow. We feature Gold Canyon Natural Gourmet Angus Beef, All-Natural Colorado chicken, fresh salads, whole grains, organic teas and coffees, local beers, sustainable produced wines, and a full bar.

Twin Owls Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Carefully crafted by Chef Rich Sickler, our menu offers an extensive selection of steaks, wild game, seafood and more. Paired with our expertly-selected wines and hand-crafted cocktails, the Steakhouse offers a world-class dining experience amidst all the splendor of the Rocky Mountains.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston