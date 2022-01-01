The Boulevard Bar & Grille
Est. 2010
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard
Murfreesboro TN
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Party Fowl
Nashvilles first Hot Chicken, full service restaurant featuring a scratch made kitchen and full service bar.
Liquid Smoke
Cheers to beers!
Tasty Table Event Catering
Come on in and enjoy!
The Alley on Main
Scratch made restaurant in downtown Murfressboro, catering available!