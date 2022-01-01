Go
The Boulevard Bar & Grille

Est. 2010

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.3 (1382 reviews)

Popular Items

Honey Chicken Salad$13.00
fried chicken tossed in honey mustard | mixed greens | pecans | cucumbers | egg | tomato | choice of dressing | roll
SAMPLE Wicked Weed
SAMPLE Naked River
Cheeseburger$7.00
American cheese | lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle
Taco Chicken Salad$13.00
blackened chicken | lettuce | avocado | pico | crispy tortilla bowl | spicy ranch | sour cream | salsa
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.00
fried chicken | buffalo sauce | mixed greens | celery | carrots | bacon | bleu cheese crumbles | choice of dressing | roll
Chicken Tacos$7.00
SAMPLE Mayday
SAMPLE Brunch Punch
HALF Pepper Jack Poppers$6.00
Fried | Pepper Jack Cheese | Spicy Ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard

Murfreesboro TN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

