The Boulevard
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
435 Chestnut Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
435 Chestnut Blvd
Cuyahoga Falls OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Butcher & Sprout
Farm to Table | Family Friendly Fun
Craft Social
Craft Social combines a craft beer beer, wine bar and craft cocktail bar with delicious and approachable food items. We feature wine, beer and cocktail samplers to let you craft your own experience. You can enjoy our patio, bar, lounge or hidden speakeasy room.
Ohio Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
The Workz
Restaurant, Bar, Duckpin Bowling, Arcade, Virtual Reality and Speakeasy!