Go
Toast

The Boulevard

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

435 Chestnut Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (185 reviews)

Popular Items

To Go 5pc Fish$17.99
1 Lb Wings$10.99
Steak Sandwich$13.99
Pitt Salad$17.99
Morocan Cigars$11.99
12 Wings$6.00
Falafell$14.99
Fattoush Salad$12.99
To Go 3pc Fish$15.99
Ff$6.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

435 Chestnut Blvd

Cuyahoga Falls OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Butcher & Sprout

No reviews yet

Farm to Table | Family Friendly Fun

Craft Social

No reviews yet

Craft Social combines a craft beer beer, wine bar and craft cocktail bar with delicious and approachable food items. We feature wine, beer and cocktail samplers to let you craft your own experience. You can enjoy our patio, bar, lounge or hidden speakeasy room.

Ohio Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Workz

No reviews yet

Restaurant, Bar, Duckpin Bowling, Arcade, Virtual Reality and Speakeasy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston