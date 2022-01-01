The Bourbon Affair
The Bourbon Affair offers top-shelf bourbons and hand-crafted cocktails in a sophisticated, yet casual atmosphere. The Bourbon Affair features a 40-foot custom bar while the establishment’s décor takes one back in time to the end of Prohibition in the 1930’s. It is an ideal, casual setting for an outing with friends or a business meeting.
121 B E Crawford St
Location
121 B E Crawford St
Findlay OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dougie John's Pizza
Located: Next to the Main St. Bridge
Brew U Sports
Come in and enjoy!
Main Street Deli
Come in and enjoy!
We Serve. Coffee
A local, family owned coffee shop. Offering fresh baked pastries, handcrafted sandwiches, & fresh salads. Our focal point, is perfectly crafted lattes and coffee prepared to ordered by experience and friendly baristas.