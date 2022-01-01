American
The Boutique by A Taste of Britain
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
503 W Lancaster Ave Ste 400
Wayne, PA 19087
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
503 W Lancaster Ave Ste 400, Wayne PA 19087
Nearby restaurants
JT Wilder BBQ - To Order Plz Stop In or text/call (610)513-2942 or (215)237-1578
No Reviews
790 W Lancaster Ave Wayne, PA 19087
View restaurant