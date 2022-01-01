Go
Toast

The Bowls / The Katsu

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS

411 W Morgan St • $

Avg 4 (64 reviews)

Popular Items

Tokyo$13.50
grilled teriyaki chicken, sweet potato, citrus kale, corn, scallion, crunch, and teriyaki sauce
Shanghai$13.50
crispy ginger chicken, cabbage & red pepper, spicy cucumber, scallion, crispy onion, sesame seeds, and white sauce
Seoul$13.95
korean bbq beef, kimchi slaw, citrus kale, zucchini, scallion, pickled red onions, pickled radish & carrots, fried egg, sesame seeds, sesame oil, white sauce, and gochujang sauce
Honolulu$14.50
kale mix, corn, crab salad, edamame, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, crunch, wasabi ranch, sweet soy glaze
Malibu$14.00
citrus kale, red onion, spicy seaweed salad, corn, avocado, crunch, sriracha mayo, sweet soy glaze
California$13.50
crispy tofu, citrus kale, zucchini, corn, avocado, spicy cucumber, pickled red onions, cilantro, crunch, and wasabi ranch
Thai$13.75
grilled thai basil chicken, zucchini, pickled radish & carrots, citrus kale, pickled red onions, chopped peanuts, cilantro, sriracha hot sauce, cilantro sour cream sauce.
Buldak Noodle$13.95
stir-fried ramen noodles with vegetables topped with spicy chicken, scallion, and pamesan cheese
Kona$14.50
seaweed salad, kimchi slaw, sweet potato, spicy cucumber, crab salad, gochujang, white sauce
Teriyaki Chicken Katsu$14.50
handmade chicken katsu, pickles, tomato, red onion, shredded cabbage, maple teriyaki sauce, yum yum sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

411 W Morgan St

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Arbor Bar @ MSFH

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hibernian Pub Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tobacco Road Sports Cafe

No reviews yet

Our Raleigh location is in the historic Powerhouse building in downtown Raleigh and features a brewery, restaurant, private event space, game room and patio. Enjoy scratch-made delicious food paired with our Tobacco Road beers brewed at this location.

Wonderland Tapas & Cocktails

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston