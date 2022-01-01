The Madison Theatre
Come in and enjoy!
1036 Madison Ave
Popular Items
Location
1036 Madison Ave
Albany NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Albany Ale And Oyster
Now offering dine in takeout Monday - Sunday 12-8pm
The Point
Come on in and enjoy!
Madison Pourhouse
WE CARRY OVER 40 DRAFTS &
CASK BEERS AND OVER 100 BOTTLES!
Cafe Madison Albany
Café Madison is located in the heart of Albany, NY, and is known for its award winning brunch. Famous for our signature raspberry oatmeal pancakes, Café Madison takes breakfast to the next level!
Weekends starting June 6th there will be outdoor seating available if you desire to enjoy your pre ordered brunch on our patio.