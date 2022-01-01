The Brass Captain
Come in and enjoy!
15045 Madeira Way
Location
15045 Madeira Way
Madeira Beach FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Smugglers Cove Adventure Golf
Come in and enjoy!
Caddy's Madeira Beach
Casual Waterfront Dining at it is best in the heart of Mad Beach! Come to Caddy's for our mouth-watering food, refreshing drinks, all while enjoying our family-friendly atmosphere, with breathtaking views of the beach.
Boardwalk Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Sculley's Waterfront Grille
Fresh Seafood, Waterfront Views, Superior Service
Particularly, Sculley's Waterfront Restaurant, is located along the boardwalk in the historic fishing village of John's Pass. Overall, we are a Gulf to Table dining experience. With this in mind, we provide a fresh catch right off of our own boat, The Dagger. In fact, our plates compliment these exact elements that patrons can experience during their meal. Furthermore, our culinary team uses high quality ingredients to create exciting, eclectic dishes, which bring out the seasonal ingredients Florida has to offer.