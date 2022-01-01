Go
Toast

The Brass Tap

Great Times. Well Crafted.

2540 N. Watters Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Old Fashioned$10.00
Whiskey/bourbon, sugar, bitters and twist of citrus
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
See full menu

Location

2540 N. Watters Road

Allen TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Buccia Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We take care of our authentic recipes preserving real ingredients made by Italians, in La Buccia Pizzeria you will find authentic flavors and smells of our cuisine.

Bengal Bay Grill

No reviews yet

We are a Modern Indian BBQ. This simply means we have something for everyone from traditional Indian dining to Indie-Mex to All-American favorites. We also feature all-natural soda from Stubborn and a full selection of imported beers.

Wing Snob

No reviews yet

We Just Have Better Wings!

Salomay

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston