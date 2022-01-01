Go
The Brass Tap

The Brass Tap at The Fitzgerald is a craft beer bar featuring 60 rotating taps, 120 bottles, craft sodas, meads, wine, and an extensive cocktail selection. Serving delicious pub food in a classy, upbeat atmosphere. Located in Baltimore's Midtown neighborhood, right in the heart of the city.

PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (2346 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Sports
Trendy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

