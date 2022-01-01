Go
Toast

The Brass Tap

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS

13271 Bass Pro Drive • $$

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, cilantro lime slaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1350 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

13271 Bass Pro Drive

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Padrino Mexicano

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Beasts & Brews

No reviews yet

You’ll love dining in our Community Taproom & Scratch Kitchen. At Beasts & Brews, our selection of beer, wine and spirits from our self-pour taps is the first thing you’ll notice in our rustic, yet sophisticated restaurant. The best seats in the house are placed strategically on our gorgeous patio facing a breathtaking view of the Front Range, next to our roaring fire pits. Inside seating has the same phenomenal view through our wall of garage doors. You’ll find delicious cuisine from classic burgers, tacos, and mac 'n cheese to lobster risotto and rib eye.

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern

No reviews yet

Great barbecue and chef pride go hand-in-hand. And we have both. Our southern-inspired menu has the classic recipes that you crave, and the perfect twist!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston