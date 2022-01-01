Go
The Brass Tap

Great Times. Well Crafted.

203 North Dale Mabry Highway

Popular Items

Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
(450 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Chicken$10.00
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
Location

Tampa FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

BellaBrava

We opened our doors in 2005 with one thing in mind; Italian flavor! After traveling the hills of Tuscany and sampling the best cheeses, pastas, herbs, meats, seafood and pizzas in the world, we knew the heart of St. Petersburg needed a restaurant that blends Italian cuisine with the modern bustle of a New World urban lifestyle.

Oronzo

Come on in and enjoy!

Shells Seafood

Shells Seafood is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh seafood to the Tampa Bay Area since 1985!

Bahia Tacos

Best tacos in South Tampa

