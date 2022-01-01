The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted.
203 North Dale Mabry Highway
Popular Items
Location
203 North Dale Mabry Highway
Tampa FL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
BellaBrava
We opened our doors in 2005 with one thing in mind; Italian flavor! After traveling the hills of Tuscany and sampling the best cheeses, pastas, herbs, meats, seafood and pizzas in the world, we knew the heart of St. Petersburg needed a restaurant that blends Italian cuisine with the modern bustle of a New World urban lifestyle.
Oronzo
Come on in and enjoy!
Shells Seafood
Shells Seafood is a family owned establishment that has been serving fresh seafood to the Tampa Bay Area since 1985!
Bahia Tacos
Best tacos in South Tampa