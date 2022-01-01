The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted.
HAMBURGERS
7808 W Layton Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7808 W Layton Avenue
Greenfield WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0452
Nothing Bundt Cakes
The Explorium Brewpub
Hip brewpub with a spacious patio pouring craft beer plus wine & spirits alongside American fare.
Blum Coffee Garden & Bluemel's Garden Center
Surrounded by plants and beautiful brick hardscapes, Blüm Coffee Garden offers you the serenity and tranquility you long for. You'll love the ambience as we have the sights, smells, & tastes to stimulate the senses!
Sandra's On The Park
Satisfy your craving with carry-out!