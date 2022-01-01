Go
Toast

The Brass Tap

Great Times. Well Crafted.

HAMBURGERS

7808 W Layton Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (4618 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
Chicago Sub
Angus Sliders 3$8.99
Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1485 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7808 W Layton Avenue

Greenfield WI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0452

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Explorium Brewpub

No reviews yet

Hip brewpub with a spacious patio pouring craft beer plus wine & spirits alongside American fare.

Blum Coffee Garden & Bluemel's Garden Center

No reviews yet

Surrounded by plants and beautiful brick hardscapes, Blüm Coffee Garden offers you the serenity and tranquility you long for. You'll love the ambience as we have the sights, smells, & tastes to stimulate the senses!

Sandra's On The Park

No reviews yet

Satisfy your craving with carry-out!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston