Go
Toast

The Brass Tap

WE ARE OPEN FOR CURBSIDE TAKE OUT AND ONLINE ORDERS!!!
Packaged beer and wine available when food is ordered to-go!!!!
Call in for Brunch Menu items, available Saturdays and Sundays 11am-3pm.

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

922 A Holman • $$

Avg 5 (3 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Korean BBQ sauce, Kogi slaw on a butter brioche bun
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Chicken, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1345 CAL.)
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Single Impossible Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Plain Nachos
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

922 A Holman

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pretty Liar

No reviews yet

Pretty Liar Lounge & Soundgarden
3017 Milam Street Houston, Texas
77006

Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery

No reviews yet

Delivered. Fast. Fresh. Hot.
If you have additional questions or need any assistance please call.
832-819-2986

Soto - Houston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston