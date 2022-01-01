Go
The Brass Tap

Great Times. Well Crafted.

1515 TOWN CENTER DRIVE

Popular Items

Diet Coke$2.50
Side Tater Tots
Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
Plain Nachos
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Korean BBQ sauce, Kogi slaw on a butter brioche bun
Single Impossible Burger
Lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
Caprese Flatbread$5.99
Mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto, garlic Parmesan & Balsamic glaze
Location

LAKELAND FL

LAKELAND FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
