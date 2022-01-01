Go
The Brass Tap

Great Times. Well Crafted.

HAMBURGERS

3090 Deville Street • $$

Avg 3.9 (679 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
Chicken Club Wrap
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla (1590 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1485 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
Chicken Nachos
Chicken, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1345 CAL.)
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3090 Deville Street

Myrtle Beach SC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
