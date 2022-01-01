The Brass Tap
Come in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS
781 Alafaya Trail North • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
781 Alafaya Trail North
Orlando FL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Vespr Coffee Bar
Your friendly neighborhood coffee shop, slinging your favorites daily from 9a-5p. Come on in, pals!
Rolled Ice Cream
Come in and enjoy! Our awsome homemade Rolled Ice Cream, Ice Cream in a Jar, Taiyaki (Japanese sweet cake), Korean Patbingsu, Banana split, Stuffed Milkshakes, Sundaes, and several Scooped Ice Creams. Our Ice Cream is made with only the finest top of the line ingredents.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0338
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Gator's Dockside
Come in and enjoy!