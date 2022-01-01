Go
Toast

The Brass Tap

Great Times. Well Crafted

HAMBURGERS

856 E Hwy 114 • $$

Avg 4.6 (2039 reviews)

Popular Items

Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Double All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1540 CAL.)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

856 E Hwy 114

Roanoke TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oak St. Pie Co.

No reviews yet

Find our shop in the heart of Oak Street, a bustling hot spot in Roanoke, The Unique Dining Capital of Texas. Walk through our doors and you’ll be welcomed by our friendly team and the aroma of freshly baked pies, buttery crusts, and rich fudge and candies. Our family-owned shop has been serving up classic made-from-scratch treats since 2006.

The Classic Cafe at Roanoke

No reviews yet

The Classic offers fresh seafood, premium steaks, pastas and take-and-bake meals for in-house dining, curbside pick-up and local delivery. Safety and quality are at the forefront of everything we do.

Los Molcajetes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Inzo Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Brick Oven Pizza and Wine Bar Featuring Italian Classics and New World Twists

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston