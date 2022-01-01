Go
The Brass Tap

HAMBURGERS

10910 Domaine Drive • $$

Avg 4.2 (294 reviews)

2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
Trio Dips & Chips
Salsa, salsa verde & white queso (630 CAL.)
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
Side Crinkle-Cut French Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Nachos
Chicken, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1345 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1485 CAL.)
Angus Sliders 3$8.99
Chicago Sub
Casual
Sports
Trendy
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating

10910 Domaine Drive

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
