The Bread Pedaler

SMOKED SALMON

116 W. Orange St • $$

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)

Popular Items

CLASSIC BREAKFAST SANDWICH$9.00
Your Choice of Toasted Bread, Meat, Cheese and Egg Fried Your Way
ICED COFFEE$3.00
16 oz Glass of Our Bread Pedaler Blend by Square One Coffee Served Over Ice
AVOCADO TOAST$10.00
Toasted Multigrain, Garlic Butter, Fresh Smashed Avocado, Diced Tomatoes, Micro Greens, Balsamic Reduction,
Add An Egg Fried Your Way $2 Each
*SIDE OF POTATOES$2.00
A Side Of Our Layonnaise Potatoes*
*PORK BELLY BREAKFAST TACOS$13.00
2 Fresh, Hand Rolled Tortillas, Over Medium Eggs, Chopped Crispy Pork Belly*, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$4.00
Fresh Daily
*ORGANIC FARMER'S BREAKFAST$13.00
2 Eggs Fried Your Style, Layonnaise Potatoes*, Bacon, Multigrain Toast
*CLASSIC BREAKFAST TACOS$11.00
2 Fresh, Hand Rolled Flour Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Lardons, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime & Creamy Sriracha Sauces
BAGEL BREAKFAST SANDWICH$9.00
Your Choice of Toasted Bagel, Meat, Cheese and Egg Fried Your Way
*BUTCHER$13.00
Layonnaise Potatoes*, Bacon Lardons, 2 Sunny Side Eggs, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Hollandaise Sauce, Toast
Trendy
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

116 W. Orange St

Lancaster PA

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
