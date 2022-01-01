Go
Toast

The Breakfast and Burger Club

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

84 main street • $$

Avg 4.7 (90 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.95
crispy chicken tossed in a buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing
California Panini$14.95
grilled chicken, turkey bacon, avocado,
tomato, cheddar cheese and chipotle sauce on ciabatta
Belgian Waffle with Powdered Sugar$8.45
Creamy Mac N’ Cheese$9.95
Mac n’ Cheese Burger$15.95
topped with our creamy mac n’ cheese,
thick-cut hickory smoked bacon and onion rings
Chicken Ceasar Wrap$13.95
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
Cheeseburger$12.95
your choice of american, swiss, mozzarella,
cheddar, muenster or pepper jack
Powerhouse Salad$13.95
fresh kale, dried cranberries, granny smith apple, pecans and crumbled blue cheese
Disco Burger$15.95
topped with french fries, mozzarella cheese and brown gravy and more mozzarella and brown gravy on your fries!
Fried Egg on a Roll$4.75
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

84 main street

Nyack NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
