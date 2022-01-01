Go
The Breakfast Bar 4th Street

Long Beach family owned Breakfast & Lunch spot Fresh food made daily

3404 E 4th Street

Popular Items

French Toast Combo$14.50
Three pieces of sourdough french toast, topped with fresh berries, Served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.
Love-Lee Chicken & Waffles$17.00
2 full Chicken Wings, Belgium waffle cut into pieces. Served with two sweet & one savory dipping sauces on the side.
Sweet-(Apple Cinnamon Cheese Sauce & Buttered Syrup)
Savory - Pork Sausage Gravy
Breakie Sammie$14.50
Sourdough bread, roasted garlic aioli, tomato, jack cheese, arugula, scrambled egg and choice of protein. Served with side Potato Pancake
Lemon Cakes Combo$14.50
Two of Dad's favorite lemon cake pancakes topped with fresh berries, drizzle of citrus frosting and powder sugar. served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.
Waffle Combo$14.50
One Belgian waffle topped with fresh berries and powder sugar. Served with two eggs cooked anyway you like and choice of protein.
2 Eggs N-E-Way$13.00
2 eggs cooked anyway you like served with Potato pancake, house rosemary bread, choice of protein.
Breakfast Burrito$14.50
two eggs scrambled with black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, drizzle of spiced sour cream and avocado. Choice of protein. Wrapped in a tortilla and served with side choice.
BB Sliders$14.00
3 Mini biscuits, pork sausage gravy, jack cheese, Scrambled Egg, choice of protein.
Location

3404 E 4th Street

Long Beach CA

Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
