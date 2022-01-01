Go
The Breakfast Klub

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES

3711 Travis St • $$

Avg 4.7 (7012 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings (6 wing pieces)$8.75
Wings Plate$16.95
6 seasoned wing pieces & grits served with potatoes or 2 eggs & choice of toast or biskit
Homemade Lemonade$4.50
homemade lemonade made fresh daily
Wings & Waffle$16.95
belgian waffle surrounded by 6 seasoned wing pieces and topped with powdered sugar and 1 fresh strawberry
Grits$5.50
French Toast$15.95
4 texas toast triangles battered, lightly grilled and sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with 2 eggs & choice of homemade pan sausage, bakon, ham or turkey
Wings & French Toast$16.95
4 texas toast triangles battered, lightly grilled & sprinkled with powder sugar served with 6 seasoned wing pieces
Pork Chops & Eggs$16.95
2 pork chops (fried or grilled) and 2 eggs served with potatoes or grits and choice of toast or biskit
Katfish Plate$16.95
seasoned katfish fillet & grits served with potatoes or 2 eggs & choice of toast or biskit
The Breakfast Special$12.55
choice of bakon, homemade pan sausage, ham or turkey and 2 eggs served with potatoes or grits and choice of toast or biskit (Early Bird Special Monday-Friday from 7 am – 9 am)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3711 Travis St

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
