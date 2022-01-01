Go
The Breakroom

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

100 W Big Beaver Rd #182

Avg 5 (5 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla$6.50
Toasted Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Chihuahua Cheese Blend. Served with House Salsa, or Sour Cream
Latte
Breakfast Burrito$8.50
Grilled Flour Tortilla, Caramelized Onions, Grilled Peppers, Chorizo, Eggs, Black Beans, Chihuahua Cheese blend and Crema.
Morning Tots$6.50
Seasoned Tater Tots, Sunny Side Egg, Chorizo, Grilled Peppers, Jack Cheese blend, Crema and Scallions.
Tater Tots$3.50
Side of Tater Tots
Burrito Bowl$8.25
Quinoa & Brown Rice, Black beans, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Sweet Corn, Jack Cheese Blend, Sour Cream
Breakroom Breakfast$6.50
2 Eggs your way, Tater tots, and a side of Breakfast meat or Tomato slices
Breakfast BLT$8.00
Flakey Croissant Or Sourdough
Fried Eggs, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce. S.G.M. Dijonaise Or Blueberry BBQ Sauce
Fries$3.50
Side Salad$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

100 W Big Beaver Rd #182

Troy MI

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
