The Breakroom
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
100 W Big Beaver Rd #182
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
100 W Big Beaver Rd #182
Troy MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
