Go
Toast

The Brew Bridge

The Brew Bridge - Owensboro's only destination for locally brewed beer, food, 20+ taps, tons of bottles and cans and the best service. Live events weekly!

800 west 2nd street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Subs$11.95
Brew Bridge Philly - A Philly Cheese steak with Brew Bridge Beer Cheese poured over top!
Snakes On An Irish Plain$5.50
Snakes on an Irish Plain... Not to be confused with the epic, highly touted Samuel L. Jackson flick is a dry Irish Stout with Mocha, Chocolate, and dark fruit tones. Perfect for late summer!
Pretzels and Beer Cheese$8.45
A Giant Soft Pretzel Served With Our in-house Brew Cheese!
Sah-Bro Coconut IPA
Buffalo chicken wrap$9.95
Grilled Cheese w/ Chips$6.95
Spinach Dip$8.95
14” Quesadilla$9.95
A 14” Quesadilla that’s bigger then the plate it’s served on! Order this classic with just cheese or w/ Chicken, Steak, or Buffalo Chicken!
Potato Skins w/ Cheese, Bacon (5)$8.95
5 Potato Halves coved with cheese and bacon. Garnished with green onion and a side of Sour Cream.
Gourmet Hot Dog$5.00
1/4 Pound all beef hotdog served just how you like it! All or none of our house toppings.
See full menu

Location

800 west 2nd street

Owensboro KY

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dee's Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Thai Food Owensboro

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai Food, right here in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Y-Not Pizza and Wings

No reviews yet

A fun and engaging atmosphere, where you can enjoy your lunch time as much as the pizza!

Diamond Lanes South

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston