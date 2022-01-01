The Brew Bridge
The Brew Bridge - Owensboro's only destination for locally brewed beer, food, 20+ taps, tons of bottles and cans and the best service. Live events weekly!
800 west 2nd street
Popular Items
Location
800 west 2nd street
Owensboro KY
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dee's Diner
Come on in and enjoy!
Thai Food Owensboro
Authentic Thai Food, right here in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Y-Not Pizza and Wings
A fun and engaging atmosphere, where you can enjoy your lunch time as much as the pizza!
Diamond Lanes South
Come on in and enjoy!