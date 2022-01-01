Go
The Brew Kettle

Come to The Brew Kettle for great micro beers from across the states and for our great BBQ

300 Church Street

6 Smokehouse Wings$20.99
The Brew Kettle Burger$12.99
Chicken Finger Salad$13.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Sausage and Beer Gumbo Bowl$6.99
Bison Burger$15.99
Jalapeno Cornbread$5.99
Kid's Spaghetti$5.99
3 Smokehouse Wings$12.99
Fish and Chips$15.99
300 Church Street

Amherst OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
