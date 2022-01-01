Go
The Brew Kettle

Come to The Brew Kettle for great micro beers from across the states and for our great BBQ

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

11 Atterbury Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1055 reviews)

Popular Items

Bison Burger$15.99
Beer Battered Cod Sandwich$12.99
Cajun Chicken Pasta$14.99
Mini Corn Dogs$5.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Kid's Fingers$8.99
Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap$13.99
The Brew Kettle Burger$12.99
Fish and Chips$15.99
Soft Pretzel Sticks$8.99
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11 Atterbury Blvd

Hudson OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

