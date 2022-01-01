Go
The Brewerie at Union Station

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

123 WEST 14TH ST

ERIE, PA 16501

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$15.99
Flakey cod fish flash fried in our house made beer batter. Served with fresh cut fries, house made slaw & tartar.
$10 Daily Lunch Feature
Deep Fried Raspberry Cheesecake$6.99
Three crispy, fried tortilla shells filled with raspberry cheesecake. Topped with a sweet berry sauce and dusted with powdered sugar.
Union Burger$10.99
A classic half pound burger served with lettuce, tomato & onions.
Mother Clucker$14.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, peppers & onions.
App Pierogi$9.99
Six cheddar filled, potato pierogi served deep fried, topped with a horseradish-sour cream drizzle, bacon, & chives.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

123 WEST 14TH ST, ERIE PA 16501

