The Brewer's Art

Great food and beer in mid-town Baltimore!

1106 N Charles St Suite 100 • $$

Avg 4.2 (3044 reviews)

Popular Items

Zeke's Nitro Coffee Porter - 6 PACK$11.93
Our collaboration with our Lauraville roaster friends.
Lovely porter with Honduran direct trade coffee added.
Nitro charged for your drinking pleasure.
6% abv
Beazly Growler$16.51
Birdhouse Growler$16.51
Birdhouse Pale Ale$6.42
Resurrection QREF$9.17
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1106 N Charles St Suite 100

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
