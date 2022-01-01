Go
The Brewer's Art Tavern image
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Brewer's Art Tavern

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

94 Reviews

$$

13380 Clarksville Pike

Highland, MD 20777

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

13380 Clarksville Pike, Highland MD 20777

Directions

Nearby restaurants

El Azteca

No reviews yet

Fine Mexican cuisine. Proudly serving the Clarksville community since 1993.

River Hill Grill

No reviews yet

River Hill Grill is nestled in the River Hill Village Shopping Center has been servicing the Clarksville and surrounding community for 14 years. Serving up sensational cocktails, rotating craft beers, amazing food, live entertainment, and all your local sports teams broadcasted across our multiple flat panel displays – there isn’t much we haven’t thought of! Stop by and grab a bite today!

Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

A neighborhood eatery celebrating all that grows, swims and grazes in the Chesapeake Bay watershed

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Brewer's Art Tavern

orange star4.2 • 94 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston